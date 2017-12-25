Topul celor mai bune 10 filme ale anului 2017

Pornind de la teme de război până la horror şi tradiţionalele poveşti science-fiction produse de Marvel, anul 2017 a fost unul calitativ pentru industria cinematografică.

1. Dunkirk

Povestea filmului Dunkirk surprinde trupele britanice şi ale aliaţilor înconjurate de inamici pe plaja franceză şi forţate să facă faţă unui asalt aproape imposibil de rezistat.

Filmul reuneşte o distribuţie impresionantă din care fac parte actorii Tom Hardy („Mad Max: Drumul furiei”), Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy şi debutantul Fionn Whitehead. Filmul este produs de Christopher Nolan şi Emma Thomas, iar Jake Myers este producător executiv.



2. Ex Libris: The New York Public Library



3. Faces Places

4. The Florida Project

5. Get Out

6. Lady Bird -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4vhPeNOHxsc

7. Okja -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AjCebKn4iic

8. Phantom Thread -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xNsiQMeSvMk

9. A Quiet Passion -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xNsiQMeSvMk

10. Wonder Woman -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qeZ8X5FKl78

Alte filme favorite de The New York Times: “After the Storm”; “The Big Sick”; “Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story”; “Call Me by Your Name”; “The Challenge”; “Dawson City: Frozen Time”; “The Death of Louis XIV”; “Escapes”; “Girls Trip”; “Good Time”; “The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Maki”; “I Am Not Your Negro”; “Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton”; “Kedi”; “The Lost City of Z”; “Mother!”; “Mudbound”; “My Journey Through French Cinema”; “Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer”; “The Ornithologist”; “Patti Cake$”; “Personal Shopper”; “The Post”; “Professor Marston and the Wonder Women”; “Quest”; “Song to Song”; “Tonsler Park”; “Twin Peaks: The Return”; “The Woman Who Left”; “Wonderstruck.”