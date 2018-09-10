TARGUL LOCURILOR DE MUNCA SI AL FORMARII PROFESIONALE – editia a VI-a

TARGUL LOCURILOR DE MUNCA SI AL FORMARII PROFESIONALE ajunge la editia a VI-a si propune peste 500 de locuri de munca vacante, dar si peste 50 de cursuri de formare profesionala. Un numar de 17 mari companii si-au anuntat prezenta la eveniment.
La targ participa mari fabrici din parcul industrial, precum COMAU, NIDEC, EBERSPAECHER EXHAUST TECHNOLOGY, CELESTICA sau CONNECT GROUP. De asemenea, la standuri veti regasi oferta unor companii cunoscute din Bihor – OLIMP IMPEX, CRIDEM IMPEX, CLASS FURN sau H. ESSERS, precum si FINPROM din Arad. La capitolul hypermarket, CARREFOUR expune oferta locurilor disponibile in marile magazine din oras. Participa in premiera la targ: MARVICOM, FRESCOVERDE, PREMIER RESTAURANTS ROMANIA (care opereaza lantul McDonald’s), CREVED CREDIT COLLECTION si agentia AMS Human Resources. PROFESIONAL ACADEMY ofera 54 de cursuri de formare profesionala acreditate.
Evenimentul este organizat in parteneriat insitutional cu AJOFM Bihor.
Detalii despre eveniment se pot gasi la www.topexpo.eu, sectiunea dedicata targului.
Lista angajatorilor si a locurilor de munca
|NR. CRT.
|FIRMA
|MESERIA SAU SPECIALITATE
|NIVEL STUDII
|NR. LOCURI VACANTE
|1
|COMAU ROMANIA
|Electrician asamblare
|M
|7
|Inspector de calitate
|S
|3
|Inginer mecanic
|S
|1
|Designer mecanic
|S
|6
|Inginer automatist
|S
|6
|Off Line Robot programmer
|S
|3
|Site supervisor
|S
|2
|2
|OLIMP IMPEX
|Inginer mecanic
|S
|1
|Operator utilaje profilare tabla CNC
|M
|3
|Lacatus mecanic pt confectii mecanice
|M
|2
|Forjor
|M
|1
|Sudor
|M
|1
|Stivuitorist
|M
|1
|Manipulant marfuri
|M
|2
|3
|FINPROM
|Operator prelucrare date
|M
|30
|4
|MARVICON
|Sofer autocamion/masina de mare tonaj
|M
|10
|5
|CARREFOUR
|Casier comercial
|M
|10
|Operator scanare
|M
|3
|Coordonator scanare
|M
|1
|Lucrator universal
|M
|8
|Asistent vanzari electrocasnice
|M
|4
|Macelar
|M
|1
|Bucatar
|M
|1
|Operator supravegehere video
|M
|2
|Lucrator intretinere
|M
|1
|6
|PREMIER RESTAURANTS ROMANIA
|Lucrator comercial
|M
|22
|7
|CLASSFURN ROMANIA
|HR generalist
|S
|1
|Tamplar
|M
|2
|Operator montaj
|M
|5
|Muncitori necalificati
|M
|25
|Personal croi/cusut
|M
|7
|Manipulant marfuri
|M
|2
|8
|CERVED CREDIT COLLECTION
|Colector creante
|M/S
|10
|Operator calculator
|M/S
|5
|9
|AMS HUMAN RESOURCES
|Lucrator comercial
|M
|2
|Bucatar
|M
|1
|Electrician
|M
|10
|Responsabil departament achizitii
|M
|1
|Agent vanzari
|M
|1
|Dispecer
|M
|1
|Manipulant marfa
|M
|1
|Muncitor necalificat
|M
|1
|Responsabil parc auto
|M
|1
|Director productie
|S
|1
|Operator productie
|M
|5
|Stivuitorist
|M
|2
|Inginer electromecanic
|S
|1
|Controlor productie
|M
|1
|Electrician intretinere
|M
|1
|Sculer matriter
|M
|1
|Responsabil montaj
|M
|1
|Vanzatoare
|M
|1
|Tehnician sisteme de securitate
|M
|1
|Manager calitate
|S
|1
|Controlor calitate
|M
|1
|Manager achizitii
|S
|1
|Confectioner asamblator
|M
|2
|Confectioner lectra
|M
|2
|Reglor
|M
|6
|Operator productie
|M
|15
|Ospatara
|M
|1
|Preparator cafeanea
|M
|1
|Reprezentant vanzari
|S
|1
|10
|CONNECT GROUP
|Accountant
|S
|1
|HR Specialist
|S
|1
|ACAD Engineer
|S
|1
|Project manager
|S
|1
|IT infrastructure support engineer
|S
|1
|Internal sales assistant
|S
|1
|Buyer
|S
|1
|Program manager
|S
|1
|Operator productie/muncitor necalificat
|M
|10
|11
|EBERSPAECHER EXHAUST TECHNOLOGY
|Operator productie
|M
|20
|Sudor
|M
|10
|Magaziner/Stivuitorist
|M
|3
|Sef unitate de lucru elementara
|M
|6
|Responsabil audit sistem calitate
|S
|1
|12
|PROFESIONAL ACADEMY
|Cursuri acreditate
|54
|Agent vanzari call center
|M/S
|1
|Director operational
|S
|1
|Assistant manager
|M/S
|1
|13
|NIDEC
|Business analyst
|S
|2
|Business planning and consolidation analyst
|S
|1
|Commodity management analyst
|S
|1
|Customer support administrator
|S
|2
|EHS engineer
|S
|1
|Electromechanic
|M
|3
|Electromechanical technician
|M
|3
|Financial analyst
|S
|1
|Junior electromechanic
|M
|2
|Manufacturing engineer
|S
|1
|Mechanical design engineer
|S
|2
|Master data administrator
|S
|1
|Production operator
|S
|12
|Production manager
|S
|1
|Project engineer
|S
|1
|Quality analyst
|S
|1
|Test operator
|M
|1
|Translator Codification & Supplying
|S
|1
|Software test and qualification engineer
|S
|1
|Test engineer
|S
|1
|14
|H. ESSERS
|HR generalist
|S
|1
|Ambalator
|M
|16
|Sofer
|M
|20
|Contabil decont soferi
|S
|1
|Stivuitorist
|M
|1
|Manipulant marfa
|M
|1
|Agent transport
|S
|1
|Agent vanzari transport
|S
|1
|15
|FRESCOVERDE
|Director productie
|S
|1
|Sef tura
|M/S
|2
|Operator productie
|M
|6
|Controlor calitate
|M
|3
|Gestionar
|M
|2
|Muncitor necalificat
|2
|Stivuitorist
|M
|2
|Electromecanic/automatist
|M
|2
|Laborant CTC
|S
|2
|16
|CRIDEM IMPEX
|Reprezentant vanzari
|M
|1
|Ajutor gestionar
|M
|1
|17
|CELESTICA
